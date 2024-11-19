How to register your spaza shop

Re-registering your shop under the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act involves key steps to ensure compliance:
• Prepare documentation such as your ID or passport (for foreign nationals, include Section 22/24 permits or valid visas) and physical and postal addresses. Include health and safety certificates if required.
• Complete the application: Obtain the application form from municipal offices or their website. Fill in details about your business type, location and goods or services offered.
• Submit documents in-person:
(1) Visit the municipal registration department to submit the completed application, identity documents, proof of citizenship or visa, and business registration details.
(2) Provide health and safety certificates to the municipal health department for businesses dealing with food or regulated services.
(3) Submit a sworn affidavit confirming compliance with legal norms to the legal or compliance office.
• Proof of business location: Provide evidence, such as a lease agreement or property ownership document, to verify the address where the business operates.
• Updated financial information: In some cases, the municipality may require proof of financial standing or tax clearance certificates to confirm your business's legal and economic compliance.
• Employee information: If your business employs staff, you may need to provide employee details and ensure compliance with local labour laws.
• Fire safety compliance: Submit a fire safety certificate if your business operates in a space that requires adherence to fire safety regulations.
• Environmental clearance: If applicable, submit an environmental compliance certificate, especially for businesses that may impact local ecosystems.
• Verification checks: Be ready for background checks by the municipality, potentially involving law enforcement agencies, to verify your business’s legitimacy.
• Receive your permit: After approval, receive your registration card or permit and display it visibly at your business for inspection.
• Database registration: Your business information will be entered into a municipal database, managed per PAIA guidelines.
• Complaints and appeals: Access the complaints system for feedback, and file appeals for any rejected applications within 21 days.
• Supplier records: Maintain records of your suppliers’ identification to prove that the goods you sell are sourced from legitimate entities. Be prepared to present these records upon request.
• Compliance with trading area restrictions: Ensure your business location aligns with designated business zones or markets as defined by the municipality’s spatial planning.
• Signage permits: Obtain a permit if you plan to display any signs outside your business premises.
How to register your spaza shop
A quick guide to legalising your business
