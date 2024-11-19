BREAKING | Soshanguve couple found guilty of killing wife's ex-lover

Masopa found them guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.
A Soshanguve couple has been found guilty of murdering the wife's ex-boyfriend, burning his body and later claiming more than half a million from life insurance.
Lerato Mahlangu and her husband Sibusiso were convicted on Tuesday at the Pretoria high court.
Judge Mokhine Masopa said he was satisfied with the version that was presented before him by the state.
“Both accused have maintained that at the time of the fire they were not at the house, but unchallenged evidence is that the deceased died at their house.
“The state relied on circumstantial evidence to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt. I therefore reject the accused version, both accused benefited from the [insurance] claims,” he said.
Masopa found them guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.
He said Sibusiso was responsible for the death of the deceased and added that though there is no evidence to link Lerato to the murder, but she conspired with her husband to kill the deceased.
He said the accused mentioned alibis but failed to call them into their evidence.
In January 2022, Lerato lured her ex-boyfriend Sibusiso Sithebe to her marital home where she and her husband killed him and then burnt his body.
Sithebe and Lerato share a child and were having an affair even though they were in other relationships.
Lerato then later identified the charred body as her husband's, who at the time was in hiding in Mpumalanga and then got a R500 000 insurance payout.
