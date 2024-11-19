News

BREAKING | Soshanguve couple found guilty of killing wife's ex-lover

19 November 2024 - 13:42
The Soshanguve couple Sibusiso Mahlangu and Lerato Mahlangu found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.
The Soshanguve couple Sibusiso Mahlangu and Lerato Mahlangu found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A Soshanguve couple has been found guilty of murdering the wife's ex-boyfriend, burning his body and later claiming more than half a million from life insurance.

Lerato Mahlangu and her husband Sibusiso were convicted on Tuesday at the Pretoria high court.

Judge Mokhine Masopa said he was satisfied with the version that was presented before him by the state.

“Both accused have maintained that at the time of the fire they were not at the house, but unchallenged evidence is that the deceased died at their house.

“The state relied on circumstantial evidence to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt. I therefore reject the accused version, both accused benefited from the [insurance] claims,” he said.

Both accused have maintained that at the time of the fire they were not at the house, but unchallenged evidence is that the deceased died at their house.
Judge Mokhine Masopa

Masopa found them guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.

He said Sibusiso was responsible for the death of the deceased and added that though there is no evidence to link Lerato to the murder, but she conspired with her husband to kill the deceased.

He said the accused mentioned alibis but failed to call them into their evidence.

In January 2022, Lerato lured her ex-boyfriend Sibusiso Sithebe to her marital home where she and her husband killed him and then burnt his body.

Sithebe and Lerato share a child and were having an affair even though they were in other relationships.

Lerato then later identified the charred body as her husband's, who at the time was in hiding in Mpumalanga and then got a R500 000 insurance payout.

SowetanLIVE

Judgment day for couple accused for the murder of wife's ex

Today is D-Day for a Soshanguve couple at the centre of a murder plot that saw a man being killed, burnt to death and his body passed off as the ...
News
5 hours ago

'I will never kill for a mere R575k'

A man on trial for a murder of his wife's ex-boyfriend who was burnt to death in the couple's marital home says it is disappointing that people ...
News
1 month ago

I just wanted to find myself – Soshanguve murder accused

The Soshanguve man who allegedly killed his wife’s ex-boyfriend then faked his death says he did not even contact his children to check up on them ...
News
1 month ago

My wife's affair with her ex-boyfriend hurt me, says man accused of faking his death

A Soshanguve man accused of faking his death after allegedly killing his wife's ex-boyfriend and burning his body says the two were having an affair ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Police probe death of illegal miner retrieved from Stilfontein mine
New by-laws to be implemented for spaza shops