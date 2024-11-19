News

14-year-old shot dead, two wounded on their way to school in Cape Town

By Kim Swartz - 19 November 2024 - 16:52
A 14-year-old Cape Town pupil was shot dead while on the way to school. Stock photo.
A 14-year-old grade 8 pupil was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Elsies River, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

“Reports from the scene indicate the children were on their way to school when the shooting occurred,” police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said.

“It is alleged that two gunmen in a vehicle disembarked in Donnegal Street and fired shots.” 

Two teenagers aged 15 and 17 were transported to a medical facility for treatment. 

Potelwa said a manhunt was launched for the suspects who will face charges of murder and attempted murder.

“Subsequently, a 55-year-old man was shot and wounded metres away from the scene and is receiving medical treatment. 

“The area has been bolstered with additional deployments in an effort to stabilise the precinct,” said Potelwa. 

The motive for the shooting will form part of the investigation. 

