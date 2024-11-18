“It is well-established that illegal miners are recruited by criminal gangs and form part of wider organised crime syndicates. The hazardous nature of illicit and unregulated mining poses considerable risk in terms of the presence of explosives, the inhalation of toxic fumes and the possible collapse of unstable mine shafts. This endangers not only the illegal miners, but also our police and other law enforcement agencies,” he said.
Stilfontein mine is a crime scene – Ramaphosa
Image: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS McGRATH
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Stilfontein mine is a “crime scene” where the offence of illegal mining is being committed.
According to Ramaphosa, illegal mining has caused a great deal of anger and anguish in communities and government will continue to work towards a “peaceful” resolution of the stand-off in Stilfontein where hundreds of zama-zamas remain underground.
In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said the situation at the North West town was precarious, uncertain and potentially volatile.
“The Stilfontein mine is a crime scene where the offence of illegal mining is being committed. It is standard police practice everywhere to secure a crime scene and to block off escape routes that enable criminals to evade arrest.”
Ramaphosa said law-enforcement authorities have information that some of the miners may be heavily armed.
“It is well-established that illegal miners are recruited by criminal gangs and form part of wider organised crime syndicates. The hazardous nature of illicit and unregulated mining poses considerable risk in terms of the presence of explosives, the inhalation of toxic fumes and the possible collapse of unstable mine shafts. This endangers not only the illegal miners, but also our police and other law enforcement agencies,” he said.
Ramaphosa said acts of violence and intimidation of communities by illegal miners is well-documented, with some having been implicated in serious and violent crimes, including murder and gang rape.
“Many are in the country illegally. Illicit mining activity costs our economy billions of rands in lost export income, royalties and taxes. Violence between rival gangs over the spoils of illicit mining has spilled over into surrounding communities and has cost a number of lives,” he said.
As a country committed to the rule of law and dedicated to upholding the human rights of all, the government will continue to work towards a peaceful resolution of the stand-off at Stilfontein, Ramaphosa said.
He said government set up an illegal mining task force involving various parts of the security cluster to deal with illicit mining and the SA National Defence were supporting police in this matter.
More than 1,000 illegal miners have since resurfaced from the disused Stilfontein shaft but others have refused, fearing arrest.
Scores of community volunteers have been assisting some miners to resurface using a rope to pull out some of the men underground.
He said law enforcement agencies have been negotiating with the illegal miners since the stand-off began to get them to the surface and to safety.
“As part of the operation, police had closed off the entrances the illegal miners use to transport their supplies underground. This has generated a great deal of public debate about the rights of illegal miners.
Illegal miners’ right to life trampled on – community leader
“The hazardous materials used by illegal miners endanger the health of neighbouring communities.”
He said last year, 16 people including three children were killed in an explosion in Boksburg in Gauteng linked to gas used by illegal miners to process gold.
“This was just one of many such accidents linked to illegal mining activity that has claimed the lives of both miners and innocent civilians. We need to be clear that the activities of these miners are illegal. They pose a risk to our economy, communities and personal safety.”
He said police should take great care to ensure that lives are not put at risk and the rights of all people are respected.
“The police will carry out their duties and responsibilities to bring the illegal miners to the surface safely. They will do all they can to reduce the risk of harm to the miners and to our law enforcement officials. We will continue to work with the mining industry to ensure they take responsibility for rehabilitating or closing mines that are no longer operational.”
