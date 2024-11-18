He said at the time: “I deny the allegations levelled against me in the strongest possible sense. I submit notwithstanding that I resigned as director of Enviro Mobi, I can confirm that there was delivery of the goods. I will attach pictures [taken] during the launch. I can confirm that the goods were delivered to the beneficiaries.”
The company was allegedly unlawfully awarded a R27m tender in 2017 by the Gauteng department of agriculture.
According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the unit's investigation uncovered irregularities in the procurement of 200 motorised three-wheeler vehicles valued at R27,599,250 for a waste management project.
“Despite payments made to Enviro Mobi, evidence indicates non-compliance with procurement regulations, misrepresentation and failure to deliver contracted services,” Kganyago said.
“The SIU findings revealed mismanagement of public funds, resulting in losses exceeding R25m, fraudulent activities linked to tender awards and settlements and unlawful financial flows benefiting individuals and entities.
Kganyago said in addition to the preservation order, the SIU has filed a review application at the Special Tribunal to nullify the tender award and recover funds unlawfully paid to the company.
SowetanLIVE
SIU preservation order bars Mabe from selling house, Porsche
'Irregular' tender haunts former ANC spokesperson
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a preservation order that prohibits former ANC spokesperson and MP Pule Mabe from selling or even transferring his house in Steyn City as well as his Porsche Carerra.
The preservation order was granted on Monday by the Special Tribunal against Groen Mintirho (formerly Enviro Mobi) linked to Mabe.
In the order, judge Margaret Victor said: “Pending the finalisation of the review application, the second to the fifth respondents are prohibited from selling, disposing of, leasing of, encumbering (including by granting rights of retention), transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever with the following property: the immovable property in Steyn City. The motor vehicle Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.”
In October, Mabe handed himself over to the police along with his co-accused, including his wife Mmatlhekelo Mabe. He then appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court where he was released on R30,000 bail. Mabe later pleaded innocence.
He said at the time: “I deny the allegations levelled against me in the strongest possible sense. I submit notwithstanding that I resigned as director of Enviro Mobi, I can confirm that there was delivery of the goods. I will attach pictures [taken] during the launch. I can confirm that the goods were delivered to the beneficiaries.”
The company was allegedly unlawfully awarded a R27m tender in 2017 by the Gauteng department of agriculture.
According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the unit's investigation uncovered irregularities in the procurement of 200 motorised three-wheeler vehicles valued at R27,599,250 for a waste management project.
“Despite payments made to Enviro Mobi, evidence indicates non-compliance with procurement regulations, misrepresentation and failure to deliver contracted services,” Kganyago said.
“The SIU findings revealed mismanagement of public funds, resulting in losses exceeding R25m, fraudulent activities linked to tender awards and settlements and unlawful financial flows benefiting individuals and entities.
Kganyago said in addition to the preservation order, the SIU has filed a review application at the Special Tribunal to nullify the tender award and recover funds unlawfully paid to the company.
SowetanLIVE
I did nothing wrong – Pule Mabe
The state's case against Pule Mabe
Pule Mabe set to appear in court in connection with unlawfully awarded tender
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos