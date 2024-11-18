News

SIU preservation order bars Mabe from selling house, Porsche

'Irregular' tender haunts former ANC spokesperson

18 November 2024 - 16:45
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, with some of co-accused at the Palms Ridge magistrate's court in Ekurhuleni.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a preservation order that prohibits former ANC spokesperson and MP Pule Mabe from selling or even transferring his house in Steyn City as well as his Porsche Carerra. 

The preservation order was granted on Monday by the Special Tribunal against Groen Mintirho (formerly Enviro Mobi) linked to Mabe.

In the order, judge Margaret Victor said: “Pending the finalisation of the review application, the second to the fifth respondents are prohibited from selling, disposing of, leasing of, encumbering (including by granting rights of retention), transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever with the following property: the immovable property in Steyn City. The motor vehicle Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.”

In October, Mabe handed himself over to the police along with his co-accused, including his wife Mmatlhekelo Mabe. He then appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court where he was released on R30,000 bail. Mabe later pleaded innocence.

Despite payments made to Enviro Mobi, evidence indicates non-compliance with procurement regulations, misrepresentation and failure to deliver contracted services.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago

He said at the time: “I deny the allegations levelled against me in the strongest possible sense. I submit notwithstanding that I resigned as director of Enviro Mobi, I can confirm that there was delivery of the goods. I will attach pictures [taken] during the launch. I can confirm that the goods were delivered to the beneficiaries.”

The company was allegedly unlawfully awarded a R27m tender in 2017 by the Gauteng department of agriculture.

According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the unit's investigation uncovered irregularities in the procurement of 200 motorised three-wheeler vehicles valued at R27,599,250 for a waste management project.

“Despite payments made to Enviro Mobi, evidence indicates non-compliance with procurement regulations, misrepresentation and failure to deliver contracted services,” Kganyago said.

“The SIU findings revealed mismanagement of public funds, resulting in losses exceeding R25m, fraudulent activities linked to tender awards and settlements and unlawful financial flows benefiting individuals and entities.

Kganyago said in addition to the preservation order, the SIU has filed a review application at the Special Tribunal to nullify the tender award and recover funds unlawfully paid to the company.  

SowetanLIVE

