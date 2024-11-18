Jabulani Tuck Shop owner Tseliso Nkomo, 54, said he finds it unfair to be put through this process.
“I’ve owned my tuck shop for more than five years and I’ve never had problems or was accused of poisoning children or anyone, but here I am. I was made to stand in the sun for four hours to re-register my business, this they say to regulate and make things better, but I didn’t poison anyone,” said Nkomo.
He said the problem with foreign nationals was to try to register their shops under false pretences.
“Majority of these owners are asylum seekers and they’ve come here with their landlords to register their shops and it’s wrong and illegal. It’s against the law for asylum seekers to do this [own a business] yet nothing is being done but we’re being punished,” he said.
The police, accompanied by Amapanyaza, have been on the scene since in the morning, trying to keep peace.
SowetanLIVE
Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Members of Operation Dudula in Soweto have been blocking foreign nationals from registering their spaza shops, claiming that they are stealing business from locals.
The group descended at the Civic Centre in Jabulani on Monday morning and prevented them from getting inside to register their businesses as part of government intervention to fight against the recent spate of food poisoning cases.
Last week, government gave tuck shop owners 21 days to re-register their businesses or they would be forced to shut down.
Operation Dudula members were seen chasing away cars they suspected belonged to foreign shop owners. Some even threw bottles at cars that were trying to get into the centre.
Operation Dudula president Zandile Dabula said the government should first take care of South Africans now more than ever.
“South Africans are gatvol, we no longer want foreign nationals owning spaza shops, and that is why we are at the civic centre to block the entrance, that they do not enter ... and to stop them from registering,” she said.
South African spaza shop owners said it was unfair for them to be put through the registration process. Some had to wait for more than four hours to be assisted because of the chaos.
Jabulani Tuck Shop owner Tseliso Nkomo, 54, said he finds it unfair to be put through this process.
“I’ve owned my tuck shop for more than five years and I’ve never had problems or was accused of poisoning children or anyone, but here I am. I was made to stand in the sun for four hours to re-register my business, this they say to regulate and make things better, but I didn’t poison anyone,” said Nkomo.
He said the problem with foreign nationals was to try to register their shops under false pretences.
“Majority of these owners are asylum seekers and they’ve come here with their landlords to register their shops and it’s wrong and illegal. It’s against the law for asylum seekers to do this [own a business] yet nothing is being done but we’re being punished,” he said.
The police, accompanied by Amapanyaza, have been on the scene since in the morning, trying to keep peace.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Operation Dudula closes down migrant-owned spaza shops in Soweto
Scared migrants flee as Dudula raids Soweto spazas
Operation Dudula members block foreign nationals from registering spaza shops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos