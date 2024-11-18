News

One dead, two injured in Durban factory explosion

By TIMESLIVE - 18 November 2024 - 18:00
One man died and two others were injured in an explosion in Jacobs, south of Durban, on Monday.
Image: ALS Paramedics

One person died and two others were injured in an explosion at a Durban factory on Monday. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to calls for assistance at the Balfour Road factory in Jacobs, south of Durban, just after 12.45pm. 

Paramedics found chemicals had exploded, leaving three people critically injured. Advanced Life Support tried to stabilise them but one of the patients went into cardiac arrest due to the nature of his injuries.

The man died at the scene and the two others were stabilised and taken to hospital.

He said the cause of the explosion is not yet known. 

TimesLIVE

