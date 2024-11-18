More than 20.5% of South African men have indicated that they have perpetrated physical and sexual abuse in their lifetime, a report by Human Science Research Council (HSRC) has revealed.
On the other hand, more than 50% of women indicated that they have experienced psychological abuse.
The HSRC study was sampled from more than 1,000 communities where both women and men aged 18 and above were randomly picked and interviewed.
About 10, 000 people participated in the survey, 5,600 women and 4,400 men.
The study focused on violence against women which included economic, emotional, sexual, and physical victimisation and the report was was handed over to the minister of women, youth, and people living with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga on Monday in Tshwane.
Deputy director at HSRC Nompumelelo Zungu said when it came to men, they focused on perpetration.
“So, we asked if they have perpetrated these acts of violence; sexual and physical violence. 16,7% of men indicated that they have perpetrated physical violence against their partner and 7,5% [perpetrated] sexual violence against their partner,” she said.
More than 20% of men have committed physical and sexual abuse, study reveals
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
