German national on Interpol's red list nabbed at OR Tambo

Man found to have travelled to SA on German and Israeli passports

18 November 2024 - 09:46
Koena Mashale Journalist
Image: Supplied/BMA

A German man on Interpol’s most wanted red list was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport when he was allegedly caught with a fraudulent Israeli passport. 

The Border Management Authority (BMA) said the man had evaded arrest for drug trafficking for the past eight years. 

He is currently in custody at the Interpol Pretoria offices, awaiting extradition to Germany. 

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the man was intercepted in Turkey travelling with a fraudulent Israeli passport and was returned back to SA, where his origin flight was from.

“Upon investigation, BMA officials realised that the suspect had a German accent but insisted that he was an Israeli national,” said Mogotsi. 

She said the department of international relations and cooperation was contacted and it was confirmed through the Israeli embassy that he was not an Israeli national.

“Upon further investigation by BMA officials, Interpol was contacted and the suspect was found to be on the red list of the most wanted and had evaded arrest for drug trafficking for the past eight years.

“The suspect was also found to have an international warrant of arrest and had been living in Malawi under a new identity and in possession of a Malawian temporary residence. We found out he was married in Malawi, and had a whole family. The wife was also called to bring relevant documents, and he had a whole new name, another identity,” said Mogotsi.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi

Mogotsi said the man was found to have travelled under German and Israeli passports on previous occasions and was also suspected of stealing the Israeli identity. 

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said this demonstrates the effectiveness of the border management agency. 

“This interception underscores the critical role the BMA plays in safeguarding SA’s ports of entry and collaborating with international security agencies to combat transnational crime. Our robust systems and partnerships with Interpol and other global entities have proven indispensable in protecting our nation’s security and integrity.” 

