Check credentials of legal representatives
Courts must verify registration with sector body
The department of justice and constitutional development says as standard operating procedure, judicial officers working in respective courts have a responsibility to check credentials of lawyers appearing before them.
The officials must ensure that anyone claiming to be a lawyer has an appointment letter from the Legal Practice Council (LPC), department spokesperson Tsekiso Machike said.
He said in busy courts, this might not be done at all times.
“Anyone who claims to represent a client in a court of law must introduce himsel or herself to a magistrate and a quick check of the credentials of the person and his registration with the LPC will be conducted,” Machike said.
Parolee in custody for posing as attorney
“In our community outreach programmes, media interactions and various publicity campaigns, we advise members of the public to always check that the person they are dealing with is indeed a legal practitioner.
“Any misrepresentation of documents is a criminal offence. Also, where there are financial transactions, members of the public are encouraged to check that the legal practitioner has a valid Fidelity Fund Certificate for that year. In the event that there is misappropriation of funds or financial loss, members of the public can submit a claim for a possible refund.”
