AfriForum vows to fight to ensure matric results are published in the media

By Ernest Mabuza - 18 November 2024 - 16:24
The information regulator has directed the department to refrain from publishing the 2024 NSC results in the media. File photo.
AfriForum says it has instructed its legal team to prepare a case to ensure this year’s matric results are published on media platforms.

The organisation took this step after it emerged the information regulator has prohibited the publication of the results. On Wednesday, the regulator announced it had issued an enforcement notice to the department of basic department (DBE) over its noncompliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). 

The regulator said it had found the department was in breach of the conditions for the lawful processing of personal information by failing to obtain consent for the publication of matric results from the pupils or parents/guardians of pupils who wrote 2023 national senior certificate examinations. 

“The IR found that no legal justification existed for the DBE to continue with the publication of the results in newspapers.

“It directed that the results of the 2024 matriculants should not be published in newspapers, and must make these results available to the pupils using methods compliant with Popia,” the regulator said. 

On Monday, AfriForum said in January 2022, it had, together with Maroela Media and a matriculant, won a case to ensure that the 2021 matric results could be published in the media after the DBE had announced a similar ban.

Alana Bailey, AfriForum’s head of cultural affairs, said it was in the public’s interest that this information was shared on public platforms.

“To label it as a violation of individuals’ right to privacy does not make sense, as only examination numbers appear in the media. The court has previously ruled in favour of AfriForum and the other parties that this does not infringe on anyone’s right to privacy,” Bailey said. 

AfriForum said it was determined to do everything in its power to ensure that this year’s matriculants would also be able to get their results on media platforms as had been the custom in the past. 

