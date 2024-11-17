News

Netflix says 60-million households globally watched Paul-Tyson despite hiccups

More than 90,000 users reporting problems on Netflix at its peak, according to outage tracking website Downdetector

By Chandni Shah - 17 November 2024 - 11:29
Jake Paul punches Mike Tyson during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday.
Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Netflix said on Saturday that 60-million households worldwide had tuned in for the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, and the event peaked at 65 million streams, according to a statement.

The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prize fighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson, which Paul won, was streamed live on Netflix.

Nearly 50-million households tuned in for the co-main event between Ireland's lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, according to Netflix.

“The bout is likely to be the most watched professional women's sporting event in US history,” Netflix said inabout the latter bout.

There were some hiccups during the live-stream of the Tyson-Paul match, with over 90,000 users reporting problems on Netflix at its peak, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

However, the streaming platform was back up on Saturday after the outage that lasted roughly six hours in the US.

Reuters

