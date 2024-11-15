News

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

15 November 2024 - 10:43

Courtesy of SABC

Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial continues in the Pretoria High Court on Friday. 

Police searching for trio believed to have murdered bodyguard of Fort Hare vice-chancellor

Police believe Bafana Chiliza, 24, Nkosiyazi ‘Dipopoz’ Maphumulo, 28, and Siphiwo ‘Spijojo’ Jejane, 35, could be hiding in KwaZulu-Natal or the ...
1 day ago

Woman on the run after husband is stabbed 30 times to death

Free State police believe a woman who has been on the run since September is the mastermind behind the death of her husband, who was found stabbed ...
1 day ago

Emotions run high as alleged KwaDukuza cop killer appears in court

Municipality traffic officials say the murder of the 50-year-old father of three brought home their vulnerability at the hands of criminals.
1 day ago

Man nabbed for allegedly killing nurse on her way to work

The suspect was found in possession of a police firearm and ammunition reported stolen in the Seshego precinct in June.
1 day ago

