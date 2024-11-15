News

WATCH | President Ramaphosa tackles food-borne illness crisis in national address

By SowetanLIVE - 15 November 2024 - 19:21

Courtesy of SABC News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation to outline the government's response to recurring food-borne illnesses that have claimed the lives of several children.

