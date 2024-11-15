In a statement explaining the countrywide clampdown operations, police said illicit mining has emerged as a significant threat to security, the economy and the environment.
“These clandestine operations often occur in remote areas, far from the watchful eye of law enforcement. However, their impact extends far beyond these isolated sites.
“Illegal mining sites are inherently dangerous, posing risks of cave-ins, flooding and exposure to hazardous substances. These operations strip the land bare, leading to severe environmental damage, including soil erosion, water pollution and deforestation. Illicit mining often intersects with organised crime, fuelling activities such as drug trafficking, human trafficking and money laundering.
“Our officers on the front lines face immense challenges in combating illicit mining. They encounter hostile conditions, dangerous terrain and often face resistance from armed syndicates.
“Through our engagements with communities, we urge citizens and members to be vigilant and report suspicious activity related to illicit mining. By working together, we can weaken the grip of these criminal networks and safeguard our natural resources.”
Illegal mining activities can be reported to #CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or the #MySAPSApp. Tipsters may opt to remain anonymous.
TimesLIVE
Protesters call for a stop to ‘smoking out’ illegal miners
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Community members have called on the police to stop “smoking out” illegal miners underground in disused North West mines.
A group of protesters, including relatives of some of the apparently thousands of stranded miners, staged a peaceful picket during police minister Senzo Mchunu's visit.
Mchunu toured the site, where a community-led initiative to assist the miners' resurfacing has been implemented. Six people have come up so far. One decomposed body was retrieved on Thursday, with the cause of death yet to be ascertained.
Distressed residents sang and held up placards saying “no to the smoke-them-out policy” when the minister passed them.
Mchunu, who was accompanied by defence ministry officials, conducted a site visit to the disused mine before meeting community leaders. He is due to address the media on Friday afternoon.
Community leader Johannes Qankase urged Mchunu and the government to “assist with the process” of retrieving the starving and dehydrated miners.
“We also want to understand if the minister's stance is the same as that of the minister in the Presidency [Khumbudzo Ntshavheni] of smoking them out.”
More than 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced in recent weeks after Operation Vala Umgodi by police in the North West. Police and soldiers began by blocking supplies of food, water and other necessities to the illegal miners in mid-October. Those who surfaced were arrested.
On two days this week police allowed food and water to be delivered to those underground — but they are reluctant to surface as they fear being arrested.
Rope used to retrieve trapped zama zamas
