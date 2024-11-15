News

Protect yourself against food poisoning by using this checklist

By TimesLIVE - 15 November 2024 - 14:46
Good hand hygiene is vital. Stock photo.
Good hand hygiene is vital. Stock photo.
Image: Kristine Wook/Unsplash

A spate of food poisoning cases and cross-contamination of foodstuffs and pesticides has prompted police Col Cherelle Ehlers to share these safety hints and precautions for consumers and shop owners.

  • avoid buying and consuming food without labels;
  • never buy cans or glass jars with dents, cracks or bulging lids;
  • do not buy food when wrappers or containers are open or damaged;
  • do not use food beyond its expiry date;
  • check expiry dates on food labels;
  • don’t eat food past its “use by” date;
  • don’t reuse water used for washing utensils, food or hands;
  • reduce the time food is displayed and keep it protected from dust and out of consumers' reach;
  • food preparation areas must be clean and hygienic;
  • food waste must be removed from the food preparation areas as soon as possible;
  • design measures to prevent pests from contaminating food in storage and in preparation;
  • protect kitchen areas and food from insects, pests, rats and other animals;
  • cook food thoroughly, especially meat, poultry, eggs and seafood;
  • reheat cooked food thoroughly;
  • do not leave cooked food at room temperature for more than two hours;
  • refrigerate promptly all cooked and perishable food;
  • do not store food for too long, even in the refrigerator; and
  • do not thaw frozen food at room temperature, it is best to thaw overnight in the fridge.

The government has repeatedly urged the public to desist from using Aldicarb (carbamate) and Terbufos (organophosphates) to control rats and cockroach infestations. They are illegal and highly poisonous. 

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa to address nation on food poisoning cases, says Ntshavheni

Briefing the media on Wednesday after the cabinet's meeting, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni could not confirm when the address would ...
News
2 days ago

More environmental health practitioners needed to prevent food poisoning incidents: DA

The lack of environmental health practitioners poses a serious risk to public safety, the DA says.
News
5 days ago

New by-laws for spaza shops

The government wants all spaza shops re-registered to ensure compliance with the South African laws as it confronts a food poisoning crisis that has ...
News
4 days ago

Free State suspends food sales by vendors at schools following cases of poisoning

The Free State department of education has suspended all non-school-managed vendor activities on and around school grounds.
News
5 days ago

Parents call for school feeding scheme to stop after 110 pupils fell ill from suspected food poisoning

Angry parents at Tamaho Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, want the school nutrition programme to be stopped after 110 pupils were rushed to ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Police probe death of illegal miner retrieved from Stilfontein mine
New by-laws to be implemented for spaza shops