PODCAST | Trapped zama-zamas, nurse swindled R200K, Bafana Afcon qualifiers – top stories this week

The SL Cabinet delves into the week’s trending stories

15 November 2024 - 15:50
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

This week on SL Cabinet, hosts Koena Mashale, Nandi Ntini, and Herman Moloi bring you a lineup of stories that are impossible to ignore.

The team opens with the ongoing illegal mining crisis in Orkney, where more than 4,000 miners have been trapped underground since October 18. Police operations to cut off supplies have raised alarm, prompting an investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission.

Next, they spotlight the heartbreaking story of a nurse scammed more than R200,000 by a bogus doctor, Leeto Kingsley Chele, in a twisted romance con.

The podcast also covers the high-profile arrest of Safa president Danny Jordaan, who was granted R20,000 bail amid allegations of misusing R1.3m in organisational funds without authorisation.

Listeners will also get an update on SA’s ongoing electricity and water crises. City Power’s billing dispute with Eskom and new water pressure measures in Johannesburg are discussed in detail, including statements from Minister Pemmy Majodina.

Finally, sports fans won’t want to miss insights on Bafana Bafana’s crucial upcoming match on their Afcon journey.

