Man killed after shooting two policemen in Alexandra

Alexandra residents have told of how they had to run for their lives as bullets flew when a man fleeing on foot after shooting two policemen exchanged fire with officers who were chasing him in a car.
A 56-year-old vendor who sells his wares just outside Alexandra police station where the officers were shot, said he and his customers scattered when they saw a gunman shooting towards the direction of the police, who were chasing him.
“I had customers, and they were still deciding what to buy while some had picked what they wanted.
“Some had already given me their money. When we saw the gunman we all ran; some even left their money behind.
“I ran towards the hair salon [across the street] while others ran in different directions.”
The man, who asked not to be named, sells biscuits, snacks and sweets along 15th Avenue.
Deputy provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said the two police officers were shot in their right shoulders and are in hospital receiving treatment.
“An officer was behind the counter writing a statement when this man walked in and grabbed his firearm,” said Kekana.
“The police officer was wearing civilian clothes and the firearm was in the holster. The man grabbed that firearm and started shooting randomly. Unfortunately, he shot a 48-year-old sergeant and a 27-year-old constable. Both of them were shot in their right shoulders; they are currently receiving medical attention and are in a stable condition.”
The man then ran outside, gun still in hand, while police pursued him in a van.
Kamogelo Molepo,18, was buying fat cakes when police officers managed to corner the man and shot him. He said he was still traumatised by what he saw.
“The man was running while shooting at a police van that was chasing after him. The first [police] bullet hit him on the hand and the gun fell. He then fell facing down and police shot him again. I am still shocked by what I saw,” he said.
Two Alexandra cops in hospital after being shot in charge office
The man died at a nearby sangoma compound where he had run to. The compound is where sangoma initiates are trained.
One of the initiates who asked not to be named said he had just cleaned his room when a man barged into their training camp before he was shot and killed by police officers who were pursuing him.
“I had just cleaned my room and it was not long that I heard two gunshots. I went outside, and a man was lying on the ground with blood on his back.”
He said after the police shot the man, they searched him and found a cellphone. They then called a woman who is believed to be his sister before they took his body away.
Residents said they did not know who the man was.
SowetanLIVE
