Limpopo premier's office distances itself from Polokwane water crisis

The Limpopo premier's office has distanced itself from the water crisis in Polokwane, saying the responsibility for addressing water-related challenges lies with the Polokwane municipality, not the provincial government.
Speaking to TimesLIVE in response to a service delivery protest organised by the EFF in Limpopo, the premier's spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha said: “While Polokwane remains the authority water challenges should be directed to, we remain steadfast in our co-ordination role.”
Muavha added the provincial government has raised the issue of water shortages with the national government.
“We recently raised water challenges to the president and a plan is in place to assist Polokwane and other municipalities with water challenges,” he said.
This response came after growing frustration among residents, particularly in the Polokwane area, where concerns about the inadequate and unsafe water supply have reached crisis levels.
The protest, organised by the EFF, was to highlight water shortages and the unsafe quality of water in Polokwane. Demonstrators marched to the office of the premier in Polokwane, demanding urgent solutions.
Former mayor of the Capricorn district Lawrence Mapoulo voiced his frustration about premier Phophi Ramathuba allegedly not honouring a previous promise to meet him and accept the memorandum of grievances submitted by the EFF.
“She wrote me an e-mail saying she would come and accept this memorandum but now she’ll reap what she’s sowed,” Mapoulo told the crowd of protesters.
Despite the tensions, Muavha acknowledged the memorandum presented by the protesters.
“We acknowledge receipt of the memorandum from the few individuals who marched to the office of the premier,” he said.
The protest was marked by a declaration from Mapoulo, who made it clear the EFF would not back down.
“We will come back and you will know who we are. We’re going to register this thing where we came to the premier’s office and the premier promised in writing she’s here. She’s making us [look] stupid and we will never allow ourselves to be made [to look] stupid,” he said.
Mapoulo stressed the protest was not a one-off event and they would persist until their demands were addressed.
“We’re going to make sure our message is heard. Our peaceful march was to show you we like peace. Now, I think what you must know is things are no longer going to be the same.”
