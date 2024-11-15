Polokwane-based general practitioner and gynaecologist Dr JH Maluleke says while artists need to take care of their health during the festive season, they should be doing it throughout the year. “Avoiding fatigue should not only apply to the festive season, but it should be a lifestyle.”
Good sleep, diet tipped to keep artists stay fit for gigs
Tips for artists to avoid exhaustion, improve vigour
Image: SUPPLIED
The festive season is nigh and apart from break from work by millions of South Africans, the holiday period means work for artists.
That means keeping fit, physically and mentally, it’s going to be important for performers to stay on top of their game.
Breakout amapiano stars Zee Nxumalo, Kmat and LeeMckrazy feel it’s going to take a couple of lifestyle choices to stay fit, citing a balanced diet, good rest and limiting on alcohol intake. The trio spoke to Sowetan fresh from their gigs at Friends of Amstel event held in Krugersdorp last week.
“Honestly, I will be prioritising sleep. I'm going to sleep whenever I get a chance. Another thing I'll do is to avoid stressing about things that are not within my control because if I start stressing, I'll lose focus,” MKK hitmaker Kmat said.
Zee Nxumalo, who revealed that she's already fully booked for December, said that not drinking alcohol helps to keep her energy levels up. “I feel like alcohol tires you down, so I've chosen not to drink. Eating healthy is also another thing I do that helps with my energy. I avoid fatty food and sugar and also drink a lot of water,” she said, while LeeMckrazy added that sleep is important.
Image: SUPPLIED
Polokwane-based general practitioner and gynaecologist Dr JH Maluleke says while artists need to take care of their health during the festive season, they should be doing it throughout the year. “Avoiding fatigue should not only apply to the festive season, but it should be a lifestyle.”
Maluleke gives tips on how they can avoid fatigue:
Diet
“What you eat is important and you need to have a balanced diet. That means you should consume fruit and vegetables in abundance. Have a bit of protein in the form of meat and sugar in moderation. Also, try not to overeat because that could cause fatigue. You should also have all three meals and not skip any meals.”
Keep active
"To improve energy levels, performers should be active. While performing and dancing on stage is also a way to keep active, doing additional exercises allows the body to release certain hormones that will increase energy levels."
Rest
“I know that artists may need to travel across provinces they are booked at and sometimes they travel by road, the recommendation is that they need to take breaks in between driving. If they do have drivers, they can take naps but also need stops where they can stretch.”
Avoid smoking and caffeinated drinks
“If they can, performers should stop smoking. They should also stay away from caffeinated drinks such as energy drinks and coffee and even tea. Because these drinks contain caffeine, you tend to stay awake much longer and not get enough rest and that takes a toll on your body.”
Avoid stress
“Being stressed and anxious does not give the body a chance to recuperate and rest. Instead, it releases stress hormones that will result in all sorts of things happening to the body and these will tire them down.”
Prof Renata Schoeman, head of healthcare leadership at Stellenbosch Business School, says: “Artists should maintain their healthy habits, take care of their energy balance and social capacity and enforce boundaries. It is important to maintain good sleeping routines and moderate alcohol consumption and food intake. Rather save indulging for special days and remember that though you work in a fun environment, you are still at work and should treat it as such.”
