Renowned DJ Black Coffee says he plans to raise funds to open a music college — a project that is close to his heart.
Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as Black Coffee, revealed this at a media briefing at Arena Holdings offices in Parktown, Johannesburg on Friday, shortly before his honest conversation event — where people in the entertainment industry would be sharing ideas and motivating each other.
“I am about to do a project that is close to my heart, which is [a] music college. We have started having meetings about that. We are gonna start doing fundraising internationally in the places where I mostly perform. We are gonna try and raise funds so that I can build the college,” he said.
Maphumulo touched on some of the Black Coffee Foundation successes, which includes being able to help disadvantaged pupils with books and uniforms every year since 2010.
He also spoke about the importance of mental health and how he hopes the government could play a role in ensuring that mental health issues are addressed.
DJ Black Coffee to raise funds for a music college
Image: Antonio Muchave
Maphumulo said therapy was important, speaking on the role it played in his life.
“It has really helped not to respond emotionally. I am able to navigate things better,” he said.
He encouraged everyone to look after their mental health.
“If one feels the need to seek help and someone to talk to, they should make means to make it happen because it is a rewarding thing. It helps you focus. It helps you to have goals and plan your life,” Maphumulo said.
