Siyabulela Ndude, a 22-year-old student from Braamfontein
I wasn’t aware of the water cut. That’s the first time I’ve heard about it. It’s an inconvenience for me a little bit. I live on water. I drink water a lot. Where I stay, they do have tanks but I’m not sure how long they will sustain us, considering this might be a frequent thing. I don’t have a plan, but I do have one container that I normally use to store water in my room.
Palese Kibi, 27, of Dlamini, Soweto
This crisis is going to affect me a lot. I mean, I have two children and one of them still takes formula milk and I usually make that about 9.30pm because we go to sleep at 10pm. If I do them [bottles] earlier, it means they finish before the water comes back. Even the containers we have at home are not enough to cover cooking, cleaning and toilet use. Nothing is going well in our country, load reduction and now water [cuts].
Roger Shezi, 65, from Hillbrow
I'm stressed as to how I will store water for a number of days. Before going home, I am going to have to buy a few containers because at home we don’t have enough. This will affect us a lot.
Ntsako Chauke, 25, of Pimville, Soweto
I was honestly shocked when I heard about it. I never expected it so soon. I think it’s in our hands to always ensure that we have water since it will be an ongoing crisis. It means we have to always buy fresh water despite being unemployed.
Lucky Ntsele, 49, of Zola, Soweto
I was not aware of this. What about people who have funerals or weddings? This is going to be a problem for them because most of their preparations [cooking] are done during those hours.
WATCH | Reduced water supply will inconvenience us – residents
There’s just a few hours left before Joburg Water reduces the water supply across the metro.
Image: Nandi Ntini
This will happen between 9pm and 4am daily from Thursday evening.
SowetanLIVE hit the streets and spoke to residents about it. Some were hearing about it for the first time.
This is what they had to say:
