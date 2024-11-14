"An officer was seated behind the counter and writing a statement when this man walked in and grabbed that police officer's firearm," said Kekana.
Two Alexandra cops in hospital after being shot in charge office
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat
Two police officers have been hospitalised after a man shot them inside the Alexandra police station on Thursday morning.
Police deputy provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said the two cops were shot on their right shoulders.
Kekana said the man went into the station around 10am and said he needed help because someone was trying to kill him. There were also other community members at the station waiting to be served.
"An officer was seated behind the counter and writing a statement when this man walked in and grabbed that police officer's firearm," said Kekana.
"The police officer was wearing civilian clothes and the firearm was in the holster. The man grabbed that firearm and started shooting randomly. And during the situation, unfortunately he shot a 48-year-old sergeant and a 27-year-old constable. Both of them were shot in their right shoulders; they are currently receiving medical attention and are in a stable condition," said Kekana on Thursday afternoon.
Kekana said the suspect was fatally wounded when the police shot at him. The firearm he stole was also recovered.
According to a source, the suspect had been in the police station for a while before he grabbed the gun from the police officer.
"He was seating there as if he wanted to certify documents. He sat there for some time and then he went to other police officers' rooms, he came back and sat down. All of a sudden he sprang up, grabbed a gun from a police officer and started to shoot. He shot two police officers," the source said.
