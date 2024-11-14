News

Suspects caught with R7m worth of abalone destined for Gauteng

By Kim Swartz - 14 November 2024 - 12:12
Bags of abalone were also found in a Volkswagen Caddy.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects will appear in the Wellington magistrate’s court on Friday after being caught with more than 1,000kg of abalone destined for Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the intelligence-driven operation was conducted by members of the Kuilsrivier stock theft and endangered species unit in conjunction with the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment's investigation unit.  

“The members received information of a truck loaded with abalone destined for Gauteng. The members acted on the information and found the identified truck in the Wellington industrial area,” said Twigg.  

“The truck was searched and abalone weighing 567.40kg concealed in black bags was found.”  

Police were then led to a Volkswagen Caddy in which 463.89kg of abalone had been stashed.

The combined value of the haul is an estimated R7m.  

A 38-year-old Zimbabwean and 34-year-old Malawian were arrested on Wednesday.

