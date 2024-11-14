The police are seeking assistance to trace three men allegedly linked to the murder of the bodyguard of the vice-chancellor of the University of Fort Hare.
Police believe Bafana Chiliza, 24, Nkosiyazi “Dipopoz” Maphumulo, 28, and Siphiwo “Spijojo” Jejane, 35, could be hiding in KwaZulu-Natal or the Eastern Cape.
The trio are wanted for the murder of Mboneli Vesele.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Vesele was sitting in his vehicle outside the vice-chancellor's residence in the Eastern Cape on January 6 2023 when he was assassinated by three suspects driving a maroon vehicle.
“A murder case was opened at Alice police station for investigation. An intensive investigation by the national task team investigating political-related cases yielded results when they arrested 10 suspects including three university employees suspected to be behind the plot,” she said.
“It is reported that the suspects orchestrated the whole thing to be awarded security tenders. The 10 accused are still attending court.”
Police are appealing to anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the investigating officers, W/O Nkosi on 082-557-5789, Sgt Mokoena on 081-851-7758 and Sgt Khorommbi on 063-695-8590.
TimesLIVE
Police searching for trio believed to have murdered bodyguard of Fort Hare vice-chancellor
Image: Supplied
The police are seeking assistance to trace three men allegedly linked to the murder of the bodyguard of the vice-chancellor of the University of Fort Hare.
Police believe Bafana Chiliza, 24, Nkosiyazi “Dipopoz” Maphumulo, 28, and Siphiwo “Spijojo” Jejane, 35, could be hiding in KwaZulu-Natal or the Eastern Cape.
The trio are wanted for the murder of Mboneli Vesele.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Vesele was sitting in his vehicle outside the vice-chancellor's residence in the Eastern Cape on January 6 2023 when he was assassinated by three suspects driving a maroon vehicle.
“A murder case was opened at Alice police station for investigation. An intensive investigation by the national task team investigating political-related cases yielded results when they arrested 10 suspects including three university employees suspected to be behind the plot,” she said.
“It is reported that the suspects orchestrated the whole thing to be awarded security tenders. The 10 accused are still attending court.”
Police are appealing to anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the investigating officers, W/O Nkosi on 082-557-5789, Sgt Mokoena on 081-851-7758 and Sgt Khorommbi on 063-695-8590.
TimesLIVE
Another accused added in University of Fort Hare fraud and corruption case
Hundreds of undeserving NSFAS beneficiaries agree to pay back the money – SIU
University of Fort Hare corruption case: AKA bodyguard out on R200k bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos