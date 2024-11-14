Police in Boipatong, south of Joburg, are searching for three suspects after a two-year-old child was allegedly snatched from his mother on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Boipatong police spokesperson Sgt Maxambela Thembeka, Kutlwano Shalaba was abducted from his mother, Keneiwe Shalaba, at about 4.30pm in Batloung Street.
“Kutlwano was taken from his mother by three males in a silver-grey Polo,” she said.
The parents opened a case at the local police station. A case of kidnapping has been opened and an investigation is under way.
“In an urgent request for assistance, the SAPS is calling on the community to assist in locating the missing child,” Thembeka said.
The child was wearing brown pants, a white top and black takkies.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child is asked to contact branch commander Capt Mokgoto on 082-778-7937 or Sgt Thembeka Maxambela on 079-695-1338. Alternatively they can call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Police searching for 2-year-old 'snatched from mother in Boipatong'
