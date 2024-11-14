News

Police probe death of illegal miner retrieved from Stilfontein mine

14 November 2024 - 16:55
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Zama Zama at Stilfontein mine where illegal mine workers are and some still trapped in Orkney, North West.
Zama Zama at Stilfontein mine where illegal mine workers are and some still trapped in Orkney, North West.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Police have confirmed that a decomposed body of an illegal miner was brought up to the surface at an old mine in Stilfontein, North West, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said circumstances surrounding the death of the illegal miner were under investigation.

"We can confirm that as of 2pm this afternoon [Thursday], a total of 1,173 illegal miners have since resurfaced," she said. "We do have a decomposed body that was brought up this afternoon [Thursday]," she said.

She said an inquest into the man's death has been registered. "The pathologist have arrived and our detectives are also at the scene," Mathe said.

The body was retrieved by community volunteers who have been assisting those who are trapped underground to resurface using a rope.

Police have refused to enter the shaft to retrieve those underground, citing safety concerns.

Police have confirmed that a decomposed body of an illegal miner was brought up to the surface at an old mine in Stilfontein, North West, on November 14th.

SowetanLIVE

Residents help illegal miners as police refuse to assist

Residents have carried out the rescue operations, as police have refused to enter the shaft to retrieve those underground.
News
12 hours ago

Govt won't help trapped zama-zamas, says Ntshavheni

The South African Human Rights Commission has confirmed that it's investigating police actions in an operation against illegal miners trapped ...
News
15 hours ago

Zama zamas: Jail and deportation as cases come to court, food drop seized

Illegal miners have been sentenced in two separate cases in the North West, where police also intercepted food destined for delivery to zama zamas ...
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Police probe death of illegal miner retrieved from Stilfontein mine
New by-laws to be implemented for spaza shops