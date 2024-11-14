Police in Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo have opened an inquest after an elderly woman was found dead next to a stream at midday on Wednesday.
She had no visible wounds and the cause of death was not immediately apparent.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The 86-year-old left her residence at Ramokadi, Sekgopo village, without informing anyone about her destination on Thursday last week.
“On Friday, the family of the deceased noticed she had not returned home and the matter was reported to the local police who opened a case of a missing person. A massive search was launched by police with assistance from the Community Policing Forum (CPF), Youth Desk and members of the community.”
Her body was discovered by a community member in the bushes next to a stream, Ledwaba said.
TimesLIVE
Police open inquest after body of elderly woman discovered in the bush
Image: 123RF/prathaan
Police in Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo have opened an inquest after an elderly woman was found dead next to a stream at midday on Wednesday.
She had no visible wounds and the cause of death was not immediately apparent.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.
The 86-year-old left her residence at Ramokadi, Sekgopo village, without informing anyone about her destination on Thursday last week.
“On Friday, the family of the deceased noticed she had not returned home and the matter was reported to the local police who opened a case of a missing person. A massive search was launched by police with assistance from the Community Policing Forum (CPF), Youth Desk and members of the community.”
Her body was discovered by a community member in the bushes next to a stream, Ledwaba said.
TimesLIVE
Man arrested after body of missing girl, 15, found at Limpopo plantation
Police investigate after two Eskom contract workers are found dead
Man arrested after girlfriend's body discovered in pit toilet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos