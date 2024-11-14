News

Police open inquest after body of elderly woman discovered in the bush

14 November 2024 - 09:39
The 86-year-old left home, without informing anyone about her destination, on Thursday last week.
Police in Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo have opened an inquest after an elderly woman was found dead next to a stream at midday on Wednesday.

She had no visible wounds and the cause of death was not immediately apparent.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The 86-year-old left her residence at Ramokadi, Sekgopo village, without informing anyone about her destination on Thursday last week.

“On Friday, the family of the deceased noticed she had not returned home and the matter was reported to the local police who opened a case of a missing person. A massive search was launched by police with assistance from the Community Policing Forum (CPF), Youth Desk and members of the community.”

Her body was discovered by a community member in the bushes next to a stream, Ledwaba said.

