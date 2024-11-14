News

Man nabbed for allegedly killing nurse on her way to work

14 November 2024 - 09:41
The suspect was found in possession of a police firearm with ammunition reported stolen at Seshego precinct during the month of June 2024.
A 53-year-old man believed to be responsible for the murder of a 52-year-old female nurse in the Lebowakgomo policing area in Limpopo on October 23 has been arrested.

According to the police, the suspect was related to the deceased, identified as Mumsy Seribishane.

The nurse was shot dead while on the way to work at Lebowakgomo hospital.

A murder case was opened with local police and transferred to the provincial detective division for further investigation. 

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that on Wednesday an intelligence-driven operation was executed that resulted in the arrest of the 56 year-old man in Lebowakgomo Zone A.

During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a police firearm and ammunition reported stolen in the Seshego precinct in June.

“Police also seized a VW Golf 7 motor vehicle believed to be used in the commission of the crime,” Ledwaba said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Thabamoopo magistrate's court on charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

