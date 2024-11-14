Beleaguered Safa president Danny Jordaan’s 11th hour attempt to halt his arrest and prosecution failed because it had flaws.
Jordaan’s late bid to halt arrest was flawed – NPA
‘Safa president application had defects ... it did not even have a case number’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Jordaan said Grit was appointed to safeguard “the good name and reputation of Safa” between October 2017 and August 2019, and paid R1.3m over a three-year period. He said the payment was accounted for in Safa’s annual financial statements.
In his affidavit, Jordaan said the intended arrest was communicated on November 7 to his attorney Victor Nkwashu by a “Captain Magano”. He argued in his affidavit that the case was based on the search and seizure operation, which he was currently challenging in court. He argued that the case could only be on the court roll after a determination has been made on that matter.
During bail application on Wednesday, Jordaan said: “I intend to plead not guilty to the charges. I have not committed those offences. I have no intention to live abroad. It is in the interest of justice for me to get bail. My release will not disturb public order.”
Neethling told the court that the charges were set to fight “internal battles” at Safa. “It’s clear these allegations are from people who have a personal vendetta with Jordaan,” he said.
Granting the trio bail, magistrate Phillip Venter said it was safe to say all the applicants were verified, and that they are not flight risks.
Jordaan was ordered to keep his passport because of his job, while Neethling and Hluyo were ordered to hand in theirs.
Venter said Jordaan could travel for work. “Mr Jordaan, any travels of which I am going to discuss in a moment now, you need to make yourself available for court. If that means you cannot attend a trip representing Safa, unfortunately that’s how it is going to be,” he said.
“You must provide the investigating officer with a written itinerary of your departure and return flights and your destination at least 72 hours prior to your departure ... These travels must be limited for official duties affiliated to Safa only..."
He warned the accused not to make any contact directly or indirectly with the witnesses. "If for any strange reason you see one of these people [witnesses], approach you in the mall or wherever you are walking , please turn and walk off."
The case was postponed to December 5.
SowetanLIVE
