Husband gets 35 years for killing in-laws after marriage tiff
Man later turned gun on himself but survived
A former security guard who killed his in-laws over his marital problems and then attempted to take his own life has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.
The Polokwane high court on Wednesday sentenced Thabo Molobela, 37, to the lengthy jail term for murdering his sister-in-law and his wife's cousin.
He faced two counts of murder, four of attempted murder and one of pointing of a firearm.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said in August 2023, Molobela shot six of his in-laws, including the two deceased, due to marital issues he had with his wife.
"The accused and his wife had marital issues which remained unresolved when he then resorted to shooting the wife, their child, sister-in-law, the wife's cousin [and two other family members].
"The accused arrived at his in-laws' homestead and started shooting the victims while in a motor vehicle in the yard. The [wife's] cousin and sister lost their lives while the wife, child, and two family members survived with injuries," said Ledwaba.
Molobela was arrested a month later.
"Members of the provincial tracking team, provincial murder and robbery [squad], Magatle detectives with private securities and farm watch conducted an intelligence-led operation, where the suspect was arrested at Santeng village in Hoedspruit.
"During the arrest, he shot himself trying to kill himself, but police managed to disarm him. He was rushed to the local hospital [where he was nursed back to health and then later went to trial].
SowetanLIVE
