Govt won't help trapped zama-zamas, says Ntshavheni

“I saw the news that people were trapped and I am just worried because I haven't heard from them in three months, they have not sent letters or money home. I live off the R350 grant and I even owe R7,000 rent. I am not so hopeful they will come back home alive. I am exhausted and my spirit is very low,” she said.
Police spokesperson Brig Sebata Mokgwabone told reporters outside the mine that it is believed more than 4,000 illegal miners were still underground. “Unfortunately, they are weak, they are still getting medical attention,” he said.
When asked why the police were not assisting the community, Mokgwabone said: “SAPS is not a mining company unfortunately. We have resources but not the one we can use for this type of operation. We are not a mining company, but we are officers, so we cannot risk it, in as much as we want to save lives, but we cannot allow our members [to enter]. This place is totally unsafe.”
On Tuesday, 15 people managed to resurface, while five resurfaced on Wednesday.
Mokgwabone said since October 18, more than 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced, and have been arrested. Some have already appeared in court.
Another woman, Getrude Chuma, said she had 10 relatives who were underground — and that some have been underground for two years. “Yesterday I couldn't eat because we heard that there might be bodies there. It is quite a stressful situation,” she said.
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it's investigating police actions in an operation against illegal miners trapped underground who have been deprived of food and water supplies.
Thousands of miners have been trapped underground since October 18 when police decided to cut their food supply during their Operation Vala Umgodi in Orkney, North West. The operation is to fight illegal mining around mining towns in SA.
Some of the miners have since resurfaced because of hunger and thirst and have been arrested. Police believe at least 4,000 are still underground and some are sick.
On Wednesday, the commission's manager in the North West, Shirley Mlombo, confirmed that complaint had been lodged with her office and that they are investigating.
“I can confirm that indeed we have received a complaint relating to this matter that we'll be investigating as the commission. I cannot go much into the merits of the matter, but what I can confirm is that a complaint was lodged with us and that we'll investigate it,” she said.
She added that they will visit the site today and engage with relevant parties before they can make a determination on the matter.
“The extent that there is concern that the operation may have an impact on the right to life, of course we are concerned about those allegations as a commission, but a determination on those allegations can only be made following a proper investigative process,” said Mlombo.
She said they will communicate their findings publicly.
“It's at that point that we may be able to engage further on the conduct of the parties to the extent that our investigation finds that rights have been violated,” she added.
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Wednesday said the government would not help the trapped illegal miners.
“We are not sending help to criminals. We are going to smoke them out. They will come out. Criminals are not to be helped; criminals are to be persecuted. We didn't send them there. And they didn't go down there for the good benefit or good intentions for the Republic. So, we can't help them. Those who want to help them, they must go and take their food down there. They will come out and we'll arrest them,” she said during a press conference on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the residents of Khuma township and surrounding areas in Stilfontein were hard at work trying to rescue the miners while the police were monitoring them. The community, some retrenched mineworkers, used a long rope to pull out the miners.
