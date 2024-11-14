He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, of which three years was suspended on the condition that was not convicted of corruption during the period of suspension.
Ex-court interpreter sentenced to five years for extorting over R11k from defendant
Image: 123RF
A former Mkhuhlu magistrate's court interpreter who extorted R11,200 from an accused facing two domestic violence cases has been sentenced to an effective five years in jail.
Buzizwe Zitha was found guilty of corruption in the Nelspruit specialised commercial crimes court on Monday.
He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, of which three years was suspended on the condition that was not convicted of corruption during the period of suspension.
Hawks' spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said Zitha was arrested in April 2021.
“Mr Zitha approached the complainant, who was the accused [in the domestic violence cases], promising him that if he could pay him gratification, he would assist with the withdrawal of two cases against him.
“It was further reported that the accused demanded money on different dates, claiming that the money was for withdrawal of the cases, bail, and the prosecutor's fuel and alcohol.”
The total amount extorted from the victim was R11,200, she said. Sekgotodi said the man was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing.
