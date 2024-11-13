"Three suspects were arrested after warrants of their arrests were issued. Vusumuzi Daniel Nqele 43, and Moeketsi Innocent Manko, 35, were arrested on November 8 for murder and conspiracy to murder, while the deceased's brother-in-law Abdool Thamando, 35, [was arrested later]," said Kareli.
Mnyobisi was a teacher at Refihlile Primary School in C-section, also in Botshabelo.
Kareli said Mnyobisi is believed to be driving a black Mazda CX-5 with unknown registration numbers.
"The wanted suspect is avoiding arrest and anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Det-Capt Sandile Dladla on 082-560-4727 or Det-W/O Lehlohonolo Tloanyane on 073-261-8753 or Det-Sgt Lebohang Nkopane on 068-098-8350," said Kareli.
"Alternatively, an anonymous message can submitted on MySapsApp or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111."
Woman on the run after husband is stabbed 30 times to death
Free State police believe a woman who has been on the run since September is the mastermind behind the death of her husband, who was found stabbed 30 times.
They have issued a warrant of arrest for the 38-year-old woman. The police have since arrested three people, including the wife's brother.
Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said they received a report that the woman, Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi, dropped her injured husband Fezile at a local hospital on September 15.
Fezile was declared dead on arrival at the facility.
Kareli said preliminary investigations revealed that Fezile had more than 30 stab wounds in the torso. He said it was also established that he was attacked near Sechaba-se-maketse Combined School in H1-Section, Botshabelo.
"Police in Botshabelo received information from the local hospital about a complaint of murder. A patrol vehicle was dispatched to the hospital and on arrival a report was given that the 35-year-old male was brought to hospital by his wife in a private vehicle and was declared dead on arrival.
