Teen arrested after CPF member fatally stabbed, two others injured

13 November 2024 - 09:50
The 17-year-old was taken to the police station in Masoyi by members of the public after allegedly fleeing the scene.
The 17-year-old was taken to the police station in Masoyi by members of the public after allegedly fleeing the scene.
Image: 123RF/fotokita/ Stock photo.

A 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly murdering a community policing forum (CPF) patroller and the attempted murders of two CPF members near a shop at Mpatseni Trust in Masoyi. 

According to police, the teenager allegedly stabbed 35-year-old Difference Fankomo at about 9pm on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said

the motive is unknown and will form part of investigations.

“The victims are said to have been attacked by a male suspect in possession of a knife,” Mdhluli said.

The injured victims were taken to a nearby clinic for medical treatment and were discharged. They were later taken to hospital for further medical attention.

A manhunt was launched for the suspect after he fled the scene.

The teenager was cornered and taken to the police station in Masoyi on Tuesday by vigilant members of the public.

Officials are probing whether the teenager can be linked to the murder of a 50-year-old man in Masoyi in August 2023.

TimesLIVE

