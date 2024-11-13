Johannesburg high court judge Willem Wepener's secretary Mornay Moolmaan confirmed to Sowetan on Tuesday that the matter had been enrolled and was scheduled to be heard on Thursday.
In his affidavit, Jordaan said the intended arrest was communicated on November 7 to his attorney Victor Nkwashu by a "Captain Magano".
"He informed my attorney that he intended to arrest both Mr Hluyo and I pursuant to the matter which he had been investigating and had obtained arrest warrants and wanted to arrange for us to be brought in on November 13 2024."
Gronie Hlunyo is Safa's CFO and Jordaan's co-accused in the matter. At the centre of the case is the allegation that the two spent R1.3m of Safa money without authorisation.
The third accused is businessman Trevor Neethling.
Danny Jordaan tells court he has raised R10K for bail
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Danny Jordaan says he has raised R10,000 for bail.
In his bail application in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, he said he intends to plead not guilty to the R1.3m fraud charges against him.
Jordaan was arrested at his home on Wednesday morning.
“I intend to plead not guilty to the charges. I have not committed those offences. I have no intention to live abroad. It is in the interest of justice for me to get bail. My release will not disturb public order,” he said.
The state said it would not oppose bail.
Jordaan filed papers in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday seeking to interdict his arrest and prosecution.
