News

Man arrested after body of missing girl, 15, found at Limpopo plantation

Injuries suggest she had been raped

13 November 2024 - 09:49
The suspect is due to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Thursday facing a charge of murder. Stock photo.
The suspect is due to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Thursday facing a charge of murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

A 51-year-old man has been arrested after the naked body of a missing 15-year-old girl was discovered at Khalavha plantation in the Vhembe district in Limpopo.

The suspect is due to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Thursday facing a charge of murder.

According to police, the girl was reported missing on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the teenager was last seen driving with the suspect on Monday and never returned home.

Ledwaba said a search operation was immediately activated, but the missing girl was not found. 

“The next day her naked body was found with injuries that suggested she had been raped. Emergency medical services personnel certified the victim dead on their arrival,” Ledwaba said.

He said police opened a case of murder and more charges may be added pending the outcome of the investigation. 

TimesLIVE

Man arrested after collision kills five, injures more than 20 on N1

Police have registered a culpable homicide case after an accident involving a bus, minibus and truck on the N1 at De Doorns killed five people and ...
News
4 days ago

Facebook serial rapist given 98 years behind bars

A Limpopo serial rapist who used Facebook to lure victims from different parts of SA by promising them jobs only to rape them, was finally arrested ...
News
6 days ago

Limpopo man arrested over alleged rape of two 8-year-old girls

A 43-year-old man is expected to appear before the Dennilton magistrate's court on Tuesday, facing two counts of rape.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024