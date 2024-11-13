News

Life in jail for Eastern Cape man who raped neighbour, 13

13 November 2024 - 16:59
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The victim was called by the man she knew and respected, living a few houses away. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The Gqeberha regional court on Wednesday sentenced Nkululeko Baxana from Addo to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl three years ago. 

“The victim was called by the man she knew and respected as an older neighbour living a few houses away. He asked her to come with him, claiming he needed her help with an errand. Trusting him, the victim followed him,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said. 

Baxana, 51, instead led her to a portable outdoor toilet on a nearby property and raped her.  

He was arrested on March 5 2021, four days after the crime, when the victim was able to positively identify him. 

“Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, the accused was convicted of the rape of a minor under the Criminal Law Amendment Act which mandates life imprisonment for such crimes,” Tyali said.

The court also considered the accused’s prior criminal record, including a 2014 conviction for theft, which reflected his ongoing criminal behaviour. 

Director of public prosecutions for the Eastern Cape Barry Madolo praised the bravery of the victim in coming forward to testify against her attacker.  

“Her courage in the face of such a traumatic experience is a testament to the strength of young people who stand up for justice, even in the most difficult circumstances,” he said.

Madolo said the life sentence handed down was a reflection of the seriousness of the crime and sent a strong message that sexual violence, especially against children, would not be tolerated. 

