Masiapato said public officials were monitoring the situation. “This particular suspension is a temporary one until the situation stabilises. The port is not closed, the officials are on the ground, on the Libombo side awaiting to be guided otherwise by the Mozambican authorities. The environment is not that volatile. The protesters are just closing the road, stopping the movement of trucks, as well as the movement of private vehicles,” he said .
He said the BMA had activated a coordinated response involving multiple agencies. “If they are violent and they are starting to threaten life, as well infrastructure towards Rasong Garcia, moving towards Lebombo, we’ll definitely have to then close the port.
“But, for now, we’re not there yet. We are continuing to monitor the situation on the ground. Just to also confirm that the members of the court management committee are on the ground monitoring the situation. If the protest becomes violent, we’ll have no option but to close the port,” Masiapato said.
Traffic and cargo were awaiting clearance, with operations set to resume when conditions improve, said Masiapato.
SowetanLIVE
Lebombo border shut as protests resume
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Operations at the Lebombo Port of Entry in Mpumalanga have again been temporarily suspended following intensified protests on the Mozambican side.
The Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato said the decision to suspend operations yesterday waswas based on advise from the Mozambican government to not send any vehicles over the border.
He said the protests, described as non-violent, have blocked the Maputo corridor, affecting traffic flow. “The continuing and intensified protest on the Mozambican side of the port is mainly driven by those protesting about the situation in Mozambique,” said Masiapato.
“Our counterparts from Mozambique indicated to us the protesters have actually blocked the Maputo corridor... so on that particular basis, we had to temporarily suspend the processing of border-related activities.”
BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said, while the border was open, they couldnot process anyone because operations in Mozambique were not functional.
Masiapato said public officials were monitoring the situation. “This particular suspension is a temporary one until the situation stabilises. The port is not closed, the officials are on the ground, on the Libombo side awaiting to be guided otherwise by the Mozambican authorities. The environment is not that volatile. The protesters are just closing the road, stopping the movement of trucks, as well as the movement of private vehicles,” he said .
He said the BMA had activated a coordinated response involving multiple agencies. “If they are violent and they are starting to threaten life, as well infrastructure towards Rasong Garcia, moving towards Lebombo, we’ll definitely have to then close the port.
“But, for now, we’re not there yet. We are continuing to monitor the situation on the ground. Just to also confirm that the members of the court management committee are on the ground monitoring the situation. If the protest becomes violent, we’ll have no option but to close the port,” Masiapato said.
Traffic and cargo were awaiting clearance, with operations set to resume when conditions improve, said Masiapato.
SowetanLIVE
BMA arrested over 36k undocumented migrants in six months – Schreiber
Lebombo border remains closed as authorities wait to meet Mozambique govt officials
I just want to see my children, says Mozambican mom as the unrest intensifies
'They looted my truck full of food in 10 minutes'
Border officials from Moz flee to SA for safety as violence escalates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos