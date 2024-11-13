A 20-year-old student who was allegedly kidnapped for ransom in Gelvandale, Gqeberha, at the weekend has been released.
Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvanathe confirmed this but said the details around his release and the status of his health are unclear.
He said the matter is still under investigation. No arrests have been made yet.
Police earlier identified the student as Qays Mohaned Hersi Mohamoud. He had given a friend a lift on Saturday night and was returning to a family member's home in nearby Korsten when he was cut off by two vehicles, one in front and the other behind. He was bundled into one of the cars at gunpoint.
TimesLIVE
Kidnapped Gqeberha student freed
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
TimesLIVE
