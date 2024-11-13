Gwamanda demands apology from Mthembu after 'defamatory' public remarks

The current mayor, Dada Morero, fired him a few days ago.
Image: Sharon Seretlo
Former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is demanding an apology from the Joburg speaker for statements he claims prejudiced his character and right to a fair process.
According to Gwamanda, Nobuhle Mthembu, made public remarks about him in media interviews, which he claims portrayed him as guilty without formal findings or court rulings.
In a letter dated November 11 and addressed to Mthembu, Gwamanda’s lawyers argue that statements violated their client's rights and also damaged his reputation.
The lawyers state that during an interview with Newzroom Afrika on October 21, Mthembu said Gwamanda was “going out there scamming the very same residents who voted [him] to represent them in council”.
They also claims that on October 20, in an interview with eNCA, she allegedly referenced his alleged involvement in fraudulent activities linked to a funeral policy scheme, portraying him as a proven criminal rather than a councillor entitled to due process.
She reportedly also said that ActionSA “has no room for alleged criminals,” which Gwamanda argues added a political dimension inconsistent with the neutrality expected from the speaker.
Gwamanda’s lawyers say these statements were defamatory and breached confidentiality among other issues.
They also argue that Mthembu’s public remarks defied council rules which restrict councillors from discussing ongoing investigations to avoid prejudicing their outcomes.
“Publicly labelling a fellow councillor as a criminal without a formal finding violates the principle of presumed innocence and reflects poorly on the council’s impartiality,” they said.
“These remarks, issued to a national media platform, directly implicated our client in alleged criminal activities without a formal ruling by the Council’s Ethics Committee or any court of law, thus predetermining his guilt in the eyes of the public,” the letter states.
Gwamanda served as the City of Johannesburg mayor for 15 months and later resigned under pressure from coalition partners and the public.
He then became an MMC for community development but was put on special leave after his arrest last month over allegations of fraud. This was after he was accused of running a funeral policy scam that he established in Soweto in 2011 and 2012.
