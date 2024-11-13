News

Ekurhuleni sex pest to undergo counselling

Metro's senior manager to be demoted, transferred

13 November 2024 - 07:00
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
A senior Ekurhuleni municipal official has been found guilty of sexually harassing a colleague. 

Lefu Makhoba had allegedly told a female colleague that she should “stab” him with her breasts. 

Makhoba, a senior manager for case management and litigation in the human resources department, has, however, been ordered by a disciplinary committee to undergo counselling. He would then be demoted and transferred to another department.

However, the Municipal Employees and Civil Servants Union described the sanction as an “insult to victims of sexual harassment”.

The union's secretary-general, Vukile Mlungwana, told city manager Imogeng Mashazi that the sanction sets a wrong precedent for other sexual harassment cases and discourages victims of sexual harassment from coming forward.

“We fail to understand the rationale for shielding Makhoba after being found guilty as all employees who were found guilty of sexual harassment were dismissed from work, as this is an intolerable conduct which goes into the heart of employer/employee relationship,” wrote Mlungwana.

We also fail to understand the rationale for a sanction that a senior official in the position of Makhoba is taken for counselling and transferred to another department as if that particular department does not have female employees.
Union's secretary-general, Vukile Mlungwana

“We also fail to understand the rationale for a sanction that a senior official in the position of Makhoba is taken for counselling and transferred to another department as if that particular department does not have female employees.” 

On Tuesday, the city's spokesperson Zweli Dlamini, said they were still studying the outcome of the disciplinary committee before they could comment. 

Mlungwana said the union will be approaching the CCMA to look into the matter. 

The woman accused Makhoba of hugging her without her consent, kissing her neck and telling her that she looked beautiful. This, she said, left her feeling “violated and exploited”.

In another incident, Makhoba greeted her and told her she looked beautiful, and then said: “khawundihlabe ngamabele (stab me with your boobs)”, held out his hands and arms and gestured for a hug.

Makhoba allegedly pulled the woman from her chair, held her tight and then looked at another colleague and said he was going to “steal me away from my boyfriend”.

During the disciplinary hearing, another woman who was a witness said in March 2022, she went through a similar experience when she was at Makhoba's office.

The woman said at the time, Makhoba was happy that she had won a case she was working on. He then hugged her and kissed her on the neck.

The chairperson of the disciplinary hearing, Zanele Katembo, said Makhoba had denied the charges against him, saying he was “deeply affected” by the allegations.

He also said he was dented by being labelled a sex pest. Makhoba also denied kissing the second woman who testified during his hearing.

According to Katembo, Makhoba said the sexual harassment policy refers to repeated actions or behaviour, adding that he did not repeat any actions.

He also said he was not made aware that he committed any wrongdoing.

“The employee should know that such behaviour is offensive, he indicated that he has already disputed that the behaviour was repeated,” read the judgment.

 "[The woman] was sexually harassed on more than one occasion and in the presence of her male colleagues. She was forced to leave her office and 'squat' in various different office spaces with limited resources.”

