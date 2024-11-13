News

Danny Jordaan has been arrested

By Herman Moloi - 13 November 2024 - 10:26
Danny Jordaan.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Safa boss Danny Jordaan has been arrested.

He is facing R1.3m fraud and theft charges.

SowetanLIVE understands that he is currently being processed in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

He will appear at 11.30am on Wednesday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane has confirmed.

Jordaan filed papers in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday seeking to interdict his arrest and prosecution.

Johannesburg high court judge Willem Wepener's secretary Mornay Moolmaan confirmed to SowetanLIVE on Tuesday that the matter had been enrolled and was scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

In his affidavit, Jordaan said the intended arrest was communicated on November 7 to his attorney Victor Nkwashu by a "Captain Magano".

"He informed my attorney that he intended to arrest both Mr Hluyo and I pursuant to the matter which he had been investigating and had obtained arrest warrants and wanted to arrange for us to be brought in on  November 13 2024."

Gronie Hlunyo is Safa's CFO and Jordaan's co-accused in the matter. At the centre of the case is the allegation that the two spent R1.3m of Safa money without authorisation.

Hawks spokesperson, Col Katlego Mogale, said warrants of arrests were issued for Jordaan, Hlunyo and a 46-year-old businessman on Wednesday morning. 

"The allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the president of Safa used the organization's resources for his personal gain including hiring a private security company for his personal protection, a Public Relations company without authorisation from the SAFA Board." 

Mogale said a serious commercial crime investigation, which was probing the allegations, executed search seizure warrants on March 8 2024 at the Safa offices where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized - leading to the arrests.

This is a developing story.

