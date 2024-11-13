BMA arrested over 36k undocumented migrants in six months – Schreiber

Home affairs minister, Leon Schreiber, revealed this during the BMA Conference and Expo.
The BMA also seized 249 fraudulent documents, confiscated counterfeit cigarettes worth more than R22m, fake clothing worth more than R4m, more than 1,100 stolen vehicle parts, and drugs with a street value of more than R6m.
“This indicates that the BMA no longer exists only on paper. Its work is starting to be felt in the real world,” said Schreiber.
In the same period, he said the BMA screened more than two-million people, searched more than 108,000 trucks, processed more than 12,000 flights and conducted 648 roadblocks around ports of entry.
Schreiber said that the numbers should not make the state complacent.
“Given how far we still are from fully capacitating the BMA, these numbers indicate the enormous scale of the challenges that confront us. Nonetheless, getting to this point was not guaranteed,” he said.
He said the authority officials should take pride in the uniforms they wear.
“I want them to know that they are at the forefront of restoring the rule of law. At the moment, the authority has only 2,700 out of the 11,000 officials it requires. In this context, it is crucial to leverage the strength of partnerships and co-operation. The BMA has embraced the need for collaboration,” Schreiber said.
He also commended the collaboration in which SAPS, Sars, the BMA and community leaders and local representatives worked together to mitigate the recent challenges experienced at the Lebombo border post.
“The very founding of the BMA was an ode to the need for deeper co-operation and collaboration in the border environment.
“Given the capacity and human resources constraints facing the authority, there can be no more powerful force multiplier than investing in technology,” said the minister.
This is in reference to the use of body cameras and the need for manpower for the use single modern drone to effectively detect illegal crossings.
