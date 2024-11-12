News

WATCH | Lamola addresses the media on implementation of SA's foreign policy

12 November 2024 - 11:21

Courtesy of SABC

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola will on Tuesday address the media on the implementation of SA's foreign policy.

Among other issues, Lamola has committed to redoubling South Africa’s efforts and working in solidarity with those who are resisting occupation, oppression, human rights abuses and injustice in Palestine.

