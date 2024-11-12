News

Somerset Mall evacuated after hoaxer left note about a bomb in bathroom

The mall was evacuated, swept and declared safe

By Kim Swartz - 12 November 2024 - 20:20
The mall was declared safe after being swept by police K9 and bomb disposal units. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/naypong

Somerset Mall was evacuated and searched by police on Tuesday after a handwritten bomb threat was discovered in a bathroom. 

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said members were alerted to the threat at the mall in Somerset West at 11.45am. “A handwritten message against the tiles of a restroom ... was found [referring to] a bomb in the mall,” said van Wyk.

“The mall was evacuated. The K9 and bomb disposal unit swept the mall and at 1.16pm, the mall was declared safe.”   

“No injuries were sustained. We are working closely with the police as the safety of our customers, tenants and staff is of the utmost importance to us,” said the mall's management.

The incident came after a bomb scare at Bellville taxi rank on Monday.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana said a search was conducted by authorities but no device was found and operations resumed about 4pm. 

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the incident was under investigation. 

TimesLIVE

