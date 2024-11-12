News

Printing equipment to change food expiry dates seized by police in Joburg

By TimesLIVE - 12 November 2024 - 13:28
Falsely labelled 'Lucky Star' pilchards and 'Woolworths Food' boxes were seized.
Image: SAPS

Printing equipment used to alter expiration dates and a consignment of falsely labelled canned pilchards were seized by police in the south of Johannesburg on Monday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said the raid took place at premises in Daleside, near Meyerton.

“Authorities seized a large quantity of counterfeit Lucky Star pilchards.

“Seven illegal immigrants aged between 18 and 29 were arrested. The owner of the establishment remains at large.”

Sibeko said police opened a case of contravention of the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, possession of suspected stolen property and contravention of the Immigration Act.

