Phumlamqashi residents protest as Joburg Water cuts off illegally connected water
Image: Thulani Mbele
Joburg metro police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse protesting residents of Phumlamqashi near Lenasia who blocked the Golden Highway when Joburg Water cut off illegally connected water in the informal settlement.
The angry community responded to the disconnection by throwing stones and insults at the police, threatening to illegally reconnect the water again. They later went on the Golden Highway to block it with rocks and debris.
Nobantu Coka, 65, who has been a resident since 2017, said they were not warned about the disconnections.
“It is unfair what they are doing, we were not warned about this. We voted for the ANC and the councillor and this is what they are doing. I'm old and have to take medication, how am I going to take my medication?
“I have grandchildren that have to bathe and go to school. We need water,” she said.
Joburg Water was in the area to disconnected illegally connected water pipes that supply the informal settlement.
On Monday, the minister of water and sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, announced interventions to help limit consumption. One of those interventions included disconnecting illegal connections.
