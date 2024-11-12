News

Phumlamqashi residents protest as Joburg Water cuts off illegally connected water

12 November 2024 - 13:10
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
Residents of Phumlamqashi informal settlement near Lenasia protesting over the diconnection of illegally connected water by officials from Joburg Water.
Residents of Phumlamqashi informal settlement near Lenasia protesting over the diconnection of illegally connected water by officials from Joburg Water.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Joburg metro police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse protesting residents of Phumlamqashi near Lenasia who blocked the Golden Highway when Joburg Water cut off illegally connected water in the informal settlement.

It is unfair what they are doing, we were not warned about this. We voted for the ANC and the councillor and this is what they are doing. I'm old and have to take medication, how am I going to take my medication?
Resident, Nobantu Coka

The angry community responded to the disconnection by throwing stones and insults at the police, threatening to illegally reconnect the water again. They later went on the Golden Highway to block it with rocks and debris.

Nobantu Coka, 65, who has been a resident since 2017, said they were not warned about the disconnections.

“It is unfair what they are doing, we were not warned about this. We voted for the ANC and the councillor and this is what they are doing. I'm old and have to take medication, how am I going to take my medication?

“I have grandchildren that have to bathe and go to school. We need water,” she said.

Joburg Water was in the area to disconnected illegally connected water pipes that supply the informal settlement.

On Monday, the minister of water and sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, announced interventions to help limit consumption. One of those interventions included disconnecting illegal connections.

SowetanLIVE

Joburg to cut off illegal water connections in Phumlanqashi

Johannesburg Water says it will disconnect illegal water connections in Phumlamqashi, Lenasia, south of Joburg, on Tuesday morning.
News
4 hours ago

TUT exams postponed due to water crisis

Exams at the Tshwane University of Technology's Soshanguve Campus have been postponed due to the ongoing water crises in the metro.
News
1 day ago

Joburg to limit your daily water usage

Come Thursday, the City of Joburg will reduce your water pressure between 9pm to 4am daily, a major intervention to limit consumption as its ...
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024