Jordaan seeks to avoid arrest over R1.3m fraud case

Safa boss application to be heard on Thursday

By Botho Molosankwe - 12 November 2024 - 21:04

Danny Jordaan has approached the court to block his arrest, which was scheduled for Wednesday, over a R1.3m fraud and theft case.

The South African Football Association (Safa) president filed papers in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday seeking to interdict his imminent arrest and prosecution...

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
