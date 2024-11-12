News

Joburg to cut off illegal water connections in Phumlanqashi

Water tanks will be restored in the area

By Sowetan Reporter - 12 November 2024 - 09:22
“Johannesburg Water plans to disconnect all unauthorised connections in the area and restore water tank services for essential water provision." Stock photo.
“Johannesburg Water plans to disconnect all unauthorised connections in the area and restore water tank services for essential water provision." Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Johannesburg Water says it will disconnect illegal water connections in Phumlamqashi, Lenasia, south of Joburg, on Tuesday morning. 

Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the operation is part of Johannesburg Water’s ongoing efforts to address the “substantial challenges posed by unauthorised connections to the city’s water network.” 

She said these connections were a major contributor to water losses in the city. 

“Phumlanqashi, an area without a formal water supply infrastructure, was initially served by water tanks to meet residents' needs. However, due to ongoing land invasions and subsequent illegal water connections, these tanks were vandalised, leading to increased strain on the local water supply network,” said Shabalala.

“Johannesburg Water plans to disconnect all unauthorised connections in the area and restore water tank services for essential water provision. After a risk assessment conducted by Johannesburg Water security in co-ordination with the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD), it has been decided that disconnections will be executed in a phased approach.

“Johannesburg Water remains committed to providing essential water services to all residents while addressing the challenges posed by illegal connections. The restoration of water tanks for Phumlamqashi will help maintain basic services for the community after the disconnections.”

The operation comes a day after an announcement that the city will reduce water pressure from 9pm to 4am, starting on Thursday.

Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina revealed this on Monday as she outlined the city's interventions to address the municipality's growing water problems.

“Throttling of water supply between 9pm and 4am, to enable reservoir levels to recover overnight. The city intends to implement this continuously from November 14 until the system has fully recovered,” said Majodina.

“Implementing advanced pressure management systems, including the installation of 45 smart pressure controllers [pressure reducing valves], in addition to the 15 which have been refurbished and retrofitted to date. This is aimed at reducing water losses at night when demand is low, which will substantially reduce water losses.”

SowetanLIVE 

Joburg to limit your daily water usage

Come Thursday, the City of Joburg will reduce your water pressure between 9pm to 4am daily, a major intervention to limit consumption as its ...
News
8 hours ago

TUT exams postponed due to water crisis

Exams at the Tshwane University of Technology's Soshanguve Campus have been postponed due to the ongoing water crises in the metro.
News
1 day ago

Lack of water in court building arrests Concourt operations

The Constitutional Court has been unable to hear cases since the beginning of the month due to unreliable water supply in the court building.
News
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024