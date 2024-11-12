Johannesburg Water says it will disconnect illegal water connections in Phumlamqashi, Lenasia, south of Joburg, on Tuesday morning.
Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the operation is part of Johannesburg Water’s ongoing efforts to address the “substantial challenges posed by unauthorised connections to the city’s water network.”
She said these connections were a major contributor to water losses in the city.
“Phumlanqashi, an area without a formal water supply infrastructure, was initially served by water tanks to meet residents' needs. However, due to ongoing land invasions and subsequent illegal water connections, these tanks were vandalised, leading to increased strain on the local water supply network,” said Shabalala.
“Johannesburg Water plans to disconnect all unauthorised connections in the area and restore water tank services for essential water provision. After a risk assessment conducted by Johannesburg Water security in co-ordination with the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD), it has been decided that disconnections will be executed in a phased approach.
“Johannesburg Water remains committed to providing essential water services to all residents while addressing the challenges posed by illegal connections. The restoration of water tanks for Phumlamqashi will help maintain basic services for the community after the disconnections.”
Joburg to cut off illegal water connections in Phumlanqashi
Water tanks will be restored in the area
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
Johannesburg Water says it will disconnect illegal water connections in Phumlamqashi, Lenasia, south of Joburg, on Tuesday morning.
Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the operation is part of Johannesburg Water’s ongoing efforts to address the “substantial challenges posed by unauthorised connections to the city’s water network.”
She said these connections were a major contributor to water losses in the city.
“Phumlanqashi, an area without a formal water supply infrastructure, was initially served by water tanks to meet residents' needs. However, due to ongoing land invasions and subsequent illegal water connections, these tanks were vandalised, leading to increased strain on the local water supply network,” said Shabalala.
“Johannesburg Water plans to disconnect all unauthorised connections in the area and restore water tank services for essential water provision. After a risk assessment conducted by Johannesburg Water security in co-ordination with the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD), it has been decided that disconnections will be executed in a phased approach.
“Johannesburg Water remains committed to providing essential water services to all residents while addressing the challenges posed by illegal connections. The restoration of water tanks for Phumlamqashi will help maintain basic services for the community after the disconnections.”
The operation comes a day after an announcement that the city will reduce water pressure from 9pm to 4am, starting on Thursday.
Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina revealed this on Monday as she outlined the city's interventions to address the municipality's growing water problems.
“Throttling of water supply between 9pm and 4am, to enable reservoir levels to recover overnight. The city intends to implement this continuously from November 14 until the system has fully recovered,” said Majodina.
“Implementing advanced pressure management systems, including the installation of 45 smart pressure controllers [pressure reducing valves], in addition to the 15 which have been refurbished and retrofitted to date. This is aimed at reducing water losses at night when demand is low, which will substantially reduce water losses.”
SowetanLIVE
Joburg to limit your daily water usage
TUT exams postponed due to water crisis
Lack of water in court building arrests Concourt operations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos